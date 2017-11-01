Vinci Energies Acquires Infratek and Horlemann

France's Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Wednesday that its energy subsidiary has agreed to buy Infratek and Horlemann, two electrical grid engineering companies, for an undisclosed sum.

Continue Reading Below

Norway-based Infratek ASA (INFRTK.YY) supplies national and local grid operators in the Nordic region with lighting and railway systems, while Germany's Horleman provides engineering, construction and maintenance services in its home country, Vinci said.

The two companies generated combined revenues of around EUR400 million ($465.6 million) in 2016, according to Vinci.

The Infratek deal is subject to approval from Norwegian and Swedish antitrust authorities. The Horlemann deal is subject to approval from German competition authorities, Vinci said.

"With these two new acquisitions, Vinci Energies is continuing to extend and consolidate its operations in Northern Europe, particularly in Norway and in Finland where we had no former location," said CEO Yves Meignie.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 13:18 ET (17:18 GMT)