USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Nov 1

Springfield, IL Wed, Nov 01, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0700-4.0900 30 Days UP 3.5-UP 0.5 -11Z to -9Z UP 4-UP 1

Soybeans 9.3600-9.5600 Spot UP 3.25-UP 12.25 -45X to -25X DN 4-UP 5

Soybeans 9.3600-9.5600 15-30 Days DN 7.75-UP 7.25 -45X to -25X DN 15-UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1325-3.1825 Spot UP 2.5 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Corn 3.1325-3.1825 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.2925-3.3125 Spot UP 2.5 -19Z to -17Z UNCH

Corn 3.2925-3.3125 15-30 Days UP 2.5 -19Z to -17Z UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: October 2017

SRW Wheat 4.2167

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3136

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1764

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4044

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1420C dh

