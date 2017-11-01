Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

November 1, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Flemming Ornskov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR

b) Initial notification / Initial notification

amendment

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under

transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Dr.

Ornskov has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.

The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair

market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%

of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,

2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A N/A

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the November 1, 2017

transaction

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We

strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease

areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,

and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and

oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in

more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the

fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and

work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a

meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

