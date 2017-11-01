Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

TIDMSHP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
November 1, 2017
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Flemming Ornskov
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under
transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Dr.
Ornskov has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%
of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,
2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Joanne Cordeiro
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under
transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Ms.
Cordeiro has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%
of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,
2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Bill Mordan
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under
transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Mr.
Mordan has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%
of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,
2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Perry Sternberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of US Commercial - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under
transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Mr.
Sternberg has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%
of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,
2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Kim Stratton
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of International Commercial - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
financial instrument, Shares")
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional Ordinary Shares granted
transaction under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Ms. Stratton has elected to save Fr.1,007.25 per month.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an Ordinary Share on October 31, 2017,
and 85% of the fair market value of an Ordinary Share
on October 30, 2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Matt Walker
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of Technical Operations - PDMR
b) Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
b) Nature of the Receipt of option over notional ADSs granted under
transaction the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Mr.
Walker has elected to save $480.76 per fortnight.
The option price will be the lower of 85% of the fair
market value of an ADS on October 31, 2017, and 85%
of the fair market value of an ADS on October 30,
2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
N/A N/A
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the November 1, 2017
transaction
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the
fullest.
We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.
www.shire.com
