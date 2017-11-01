See How Thing Will Look in Your Home With Amazon AR View

Step aside, Ikea: Amazon is also now using augmented reality to sell furniture and other items for the home.

If you're on the fence about adding a chair, vase, or knickknack to that empty space in your home, AR view in Amazon's iOS shopping app lets you view "thousands" of products in your space before you buy them. Just open the Amazon app on an iPhone running iOS 11, click the camera icon, swipe up, and tap AR view.

For a peek at how AR view works, check out the video below.

AR view offers similar functionality to the Ikea Place app, which lets you virtually place furniture in whatever space you're decorating—even a subway platform. A number of other retailers, including Tiffany & Co., Ray-Ban, and Sephora have also been experimenting with augmented reality.

Meanwhile, Amazon today launched its Black Friday Deals Store offering savings on electronics, toys, and a lot more. The company said it will have deals on "premium TVs" from brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony this year, along with toys from Lego, Star Wars, and more. Check out Amazon's Electronics Gift Guide and get a head start on your holiday gift planning and shopping.

"We're excited to officially kick off another holiday season, bringing customers better deals than ever before on everything they'll need—from electronics and toys to clothing, home essentials and more," Doug Herrington, Amazon's Senior Vice President of North American Retail, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.