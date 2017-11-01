Trump to Tap Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chairman

The White House has notified Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell that President Donald Trump intends to nominate him as the next chairman of the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Cites 'Solid Rate' of Economic Growth

The Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled it would consider lifting them before year's end amid signs the economy is gaining momentum.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to start November, after major indexes posted a flurry of records last month.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 235,000 Jobs in October

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow as parts of the country rebuild from the recent hurricanes.

Repeal of ACA's Individual Mandate Could Be Part of Tax Overhaul

Republicans may seek to repeal the Affordable Care Act requirement that most Americans must have insurance coverage or pay a fine as part of their tax-overhaul package, part of a final push to undo or delay parts of the health law by the end of the year.

Trump Signs Bill Scrapping Rule That Made It Easier to Sue Banks

President Donald Trump signed a bill repealing a regulation designed to make it easier for consumers to sue banks, handing the financial industry one of the biggest victories of his term.

SEC Warns Celebrities Against Endorsing Offerings

Celebrities who pitch investors on stock sales and initial coin offerings without disclosing their pay may be breaking the law, the U.S. markets regulator said.

Bitcoin Futures May Be Coming, But an ETF Is No Lock

CME Group's decision to launch a bitcoin-futures contract raises the prospects of a bitcoin ETF, but gaining SEC approval for one would likely require that bitcoin futures first build up a trading history.

GOP Goes With the Global Flow: Tax People, Not Companies

For decades, Republican tax reform has meant cutting the rate on America's highest earners. No longer. The GOP tax plan is a tacit admission of something the rest of the world has already concluded: It's better to tax people than capital.

Terror Charges Filed Against New York Suspect

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against the man accused of killing eight people and injuring 12 in a truck attack in New York City Tuesday afternoon.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)