Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Cites 'Solid Rate' of Economic Growth

The Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled it would consider lifting them before year's end amid signs the economy is gaining momentum.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to start November, after major indexes posted a flurry of records last month.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 235,000 Jobs in October

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow as parts of the country rebuild from the recent hurricanes.

Repeal of ACA's Individual Mandate Could Be Part of Tax Overhaul

Republicans may seek to repeal the Affordable Care Act requirement that most Americans must have insurance coverage or pay a fine as part of their tax-overhaul package, part of a final push to undo or delay parts of the health law by the end of the year.

GOP Goes With the Global Flow: Tax People, Not Companies

For decades, Republican tax reform has meant cutting the rate on America's highest earners. No longer. The GOP tax plan is a tacit admission of something the rest of the world has already concluded: It's better to tax people than capital.

U.S. Factory-Activity Index Slipped in October, But Still Solid

A closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity signaled healthy growth in October even as it retreated from its highest level in 13 years.

SNB Vice Chairman Defends Negative Rates

A top Swiss National Bank official defended its negative interest rate policy, saying it was necessary to keep the Swiss franc from strengthening too much and depressing consumer prices.

Police Say New York Suspect Followed ISIS Blueprint

The suspect who police say is responsible for Tuesday's deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan had been planning the attack as early as two weeks ago, and followed "almost exactly" the blueprint provided on social media by the Islamic State terror group, officials said.

Oil Prices Waver as Supply Declines

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses after storage data showed that crude inventories fell by less than some traders expected last week.

Xi Jinping Summons 'Red Boat Spirit' of China's Communist Revolutionaries

Days into a new leadership term, Xi Jinping went on the road to strike home the defining message of his administration, that only the Communist Party can guarantee his "China Dream" of national rejuvenation.

November 01, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)