ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 235,000 Jobs in October

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected, according to a recent report, showing that the economy continues to grow as parts of the country rebuild from the recent hurricanes.

Fed Likely on Hold, but Could Give Clues on Possible December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to change rates at their policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether they remain on track to raise borrowing costs again before year's end.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

U.S. stocks climbed to start November after major indexes posted several records last month. The Dow industrials rose 0.6%.

U.S. Factory-Activity Index Slipped in October

A closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity dipped in October after hitting its highest level in 13 years, but continued to signal healthy growth.

Police Seek Clues in New York Terror Attack

Police searched the New Jersey home of the suspect who police say is responsible for Tuesday's deadly truck attack, a 29-year-old who New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said was "associated" with the Islamic State terror group.

Oil Prices Continue to March Higher on OPEC Hopes

Oil prices continued to climb, with WTI futures at a 2017 high, boosted by a growing consensus that OPEC will extend its deal to cut crude output.

Xi Jinping Summons 'Red Boat Spirit' of China's Communist Revolutionaries

Days into a new leadership term, Xi Jinping went on the road to strike home the defining message of his administration, that only the Communist Party can guarantee his "China Dream" of national rejuvenation.

Investors' Query to the Bank of England: Is This a One-Off Rate Rise?

Investors are certain the Bank of England is about to raise rates and won't do it again for a long time. That means there is a potential for surprises to shake U.K. markets.

U.S. Construction Spending Increased in September

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.22 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.1% decrease in September.

U.K. House Prices Rise Modestly in October

U.K. house prices rose modestly in October, posting a month-on-month increase that was in line with expectations.

November 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)