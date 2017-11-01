Analysts Get Bullish on Oil for First Time in 6 Months on OPEC Hopes

Continue Reading Below

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the first time in six months in October amid signs that production cuts by major suppliers are helping to rebalance the market.

China October Caixin Manufacturing PMI Steady

A private gauge of China's factory activity held steady in October, indicating a stable pace of expansion even though official data showed weakness in production and demand.

Stocks Bounce Higher to Start November

World stocks started November on an upward trend after major bourses in the U.S., Europe and Asia clocked another month of gains.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore Bans Two More Individuals Over 1MDB-Related Breaches

Singapore's central bank said it has served six-year prohibition orders against two individuals involved in breaches related to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Australian House Price Growth Slows to a Crawl

Australian house price growth has slowed to a crawl, led by the biggest market Sydney, easing concerns about the stability of the country's debt-ridden property market.

GOP Tax Plan Won't Cut Rate for Highest Earners

The House Republican tax plan will preserve a top individual tax rate of 39.6%, according to people familiar with the matter.

Poll Finds Skepticism, Uncertainty About GOP Tax Plan

The debate in Congress over revamping the tax code begins with large groups of Americans not knowing much about the Republican plan or skeptical about its merits, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey finds.

Activist Group Takes Out TV Ad Calling for Trump to Keep Yellen

Efforts to influence Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve took an unusual turn Tuesday when a left-leaning activist group did something that might be a first: It ran a television ad in favor of one of the candidates.

Sens. Crapo, Brown End Talks on Dodd-Frank Rollback

The two top members of the Senate Banking Committee have ended months of negotiations over legislation to ease postcrisis rules, a blow to GOP-led efforts to roll back aspects of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

South Korea's Inflation, Exports Slow in October

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 1.8% in October from a year earlier, with subdued inflation likely to soften pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)