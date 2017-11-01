China October Caixin Manufacturing PMI Steady

A private gauge of China's factory activity held steady in October, indicating a stable pace of expansion even though official data showed weakness in production and demand.

Stocks Start November Strong but New Zealand Weak

Asian equities markets mostly began November on a strong note after big gains in October, but New Zealand stocks were a noted laggard even with a jobs report that was much stronger than expected.

GOP Tax Plan Won't Cut Rate for Highest Earners

The House Republican tax plan will preserve a top individual tax rate of 39.6%, according to people familiar with the matter.

Poll Finds Skepticism, Uncertainty About GOP Tax Plan

The debate in Congress over revamping the tax code begins with large groups of Americans not knowing much about the Republican plan or skeptical about its merits, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey finds.

Activist Group Takes Out TV Ad Calling for Trump to Keep Yellen

Efforts to influence Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve took an unusual turn Tuesday when a left-leaning activist group did something that might be a first: It ran a television ad in favor of one of the candidates.

Sens. Crapo, Brown End Talks on Dodd-Frank Rollback

The two top members of the Senate Banking Committee have ended months of negotiations over legislation to ease postcrisis rules, a blow to GOP-led efforts to roll back aspects of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

South Korea's Inflation, Exports Slow in October

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 1.8% in October from a year earlier, with subdued inflation likely to soften pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.

October Was a Month of Records in the Stock Market

The stock market kept notching new highs in October. The Nasdaq Composite index had 12 record closes this month, the most fresh highs in a month since December 2000.

Five Things to Know About Bitcoin and the Race to Launch Derivatives

As exuberance for bitcoins spreads, some U.S. exchanges are competing to launch derivatives on cryptocurrencies. Here are five things to know

Bitcoin's Future? Here's What You Should Know

Bitcoin is taking steps toward the big time, marrying the nine-year-old currency with a financial instrument that has been used to manage risks and make bets for more than a century. Here's a breakdown of what this means.

November 01, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)