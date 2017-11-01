Permira to Buy Corporate Finance Adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 Billion

Private-equity firm Permira said it will buy corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps for $1.75 billion from a group that includes Carlyle Group.

Apollo's Profit Rises as Private-Equity Gains Outpace Peers

Apollo Global Management's profit more than doubled in its latest quarter, driven by investment gains and a significant increase in carried interest income.

Fed Likely on Hold, but Could Give Clues on Possible December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to change rates at their policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether they remain on track to raise borrowing costs again before year's end.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall After Results Miss Expectations

Standard Chartered shares sank after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations and the bank reported a series of drags on its turnaround plan.

Don't Get Burned by a Credit Freeze

If you've instituted a freeze on your credit but now want to apply for a mortgage, you will need to take the extra step of allowing the lender access to your credit.

Gold Bugs Embrace Bitcoin, Upending Retail Sellers

Retail sellers of gold coins and bullion are hurting despite rallying gold prices, as investors make crytpocurrencies the new 'hedge against chaos.'

Singapore Bans Two More Individuals Over 1MDB-Related Breaches

Singapore's central bank said it has served six-year prohibition orders against two individuals involved in breaches related to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Ackman Criticizes ADP's 'Bed Bug' Letter

William Ackman, the activist investor fighting for three board seats at ADP, criticized the company for saying it was going to report him to the SEC for spreading what it called "false and misleading" claims.

Sens. Crapo, Brown End Talks on Dodd-Frank Rollback

The two top members of the Senate Banking Committee have ended months of negotiations over legislation to ease postcrisis rules, a blow to GOP-led efforts to roll back aspects of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

Activist Group Takes Out TV Ad Calling for Trump to Keep Yellen

Efforts to influence Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve took an unusual turn Tuesday when a left-leaning activist group did something that might be a first: It ran a television ad in favor of one of the candidates.

