Sens. Crapo, Brown End Talks on Dodd-Frank Rollback

The two top members of the Senate Banking Committee have ended months of negotiations over legislation to ease postcrisis rules, a blow to GOP-led efforts to roll back aspects of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

Activist Group Takes Out TV Ad Calling for Trump to Keep Yellen

Efforts to influence Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve took an unusual turn Tuesday when a left-leaning activist group did something that might be a first: It ran a television ad in favor of one of the candidates.

Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Mastercard Inc. reported its highest revenue jump of the year due to a mix of increased consumer spending, market-share gains abroad and the shift from cash to cards. But the company also reported higher expenses and raised its expense guidance for 2017.

Carlyle Posts Profit, Helped by Strong Fee Growth

Carlyle Group posted a third-quarter profit as the private-equity firm benefited from strong growth in fees it collects based on the performance of its funds.

In Mainstream Move, Bitcoin Poised to Join Oil, Gold in Futures Trading

CME will launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

Five Things to Know About Bitcoin and the Race to Launch Derivatives

As exuberance for bitcoins spreads, some U.S. exchanges are competing to launch derivatives on cryptocurrencies. Here are five things to know

Bitcoin Futures May Be Coming But Trading Hurdles Remain

Traders wary of the nascent cryptocurrency market got some welcome news Tuesday: CME Group announced plans to launch bitcoin futures.

ADP to File SEC Complaint Against Ackman

Automatic Data Processing, locked in a proxy battle with William Ackman, says it will file a complaint with the SEC over what it calls "false and misleading" claims the activist investor made this week.

Swiss Central Bank Hits Jackpot With Quarterly Profit of $33 Billion

Switzerland's central bank bet it all, lost big and is now making record profits on a wager that buying hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign stocks and bonds would weaken the Swiss franc.

Markets Brace for First U.K. Rate Rise in a Decade

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates Thursday, and what it says about the future policy path could move markets sharply.

