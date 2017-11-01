Merck and Samsung Biologics Extend Partnership

Merck (MRK.XE) said on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Biologics (207940.SE) that extends an agreement to supply raw materials for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Continue Reading Below

Under the agreement, Merck's life-science business MilliporeSigma will provide single-use equipment, as well as cell line, cell culture media and chromatography to Samsung Biologics to help accelerate biologics development.

Samsung's biopharmaceutical arm and the German pharmaceutical company had already signed a supply agreement for raw materials in 2014.

Write to Euan Conley at euan.conley@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)