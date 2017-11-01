MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Remains Near Records As Fed View Of Economy Turns Rosier

Nasdaq bucks trend as Apple drags

U.S. stocks remained near records on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates but referred to the U.S. economy in positive terms.

The central bank, in its statement following a two-day meeting, said economic activity has been picking up at a "solid rate" versus "moderate" that it had referenced in September. The rosier view of the economy also suggests that it is on track to hike rates in December as widely expected.

What are stocks doing?

The S&P 500 climbed 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,578, setting an intraday record at 2,588.40. Energy stocks were big gainers while telecom and utilities lagged behind.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.2%, to 23,416, also setting an intraday record of 23,517.71

The Nasdaq Composite Index , however, bucked the trend to slip 19 points, or 0.3%, to 6,708, but the tech-laden index still touched an intraday record of 6,759.66 earlier.

What's driving the markets?

With the monetary policy update out of the way, attention will now focus on who will become the next Fed chair. President Donald Trump is expected to name his pick as early as Thursday, with all indications so far pointing to current Fed Gov. Jerome Powell as the choice.

This earnings season has been strong, with 75% of the S&P companies that have reported so far beating earnings estimates, according to FactSet data.

Hopes for the passage of a tax package that includes corporate tax cuts has also provided support for investing in equities. The unveiling of a House Republican tax bill was postponed a day to Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/house-gop-delays-tax-bill-plans-to-keep-top-individual-rate-of-396-2017-10-31) to give lawmakers time to iron out unresolved issues.

Outside the U.S., traders welcomed the latest Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index reading, which showed factory activity in the world's second largest economy continued to expand at a steady pace in October (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-caixin-manufacturing-pmi-holds-steady-2017-10-31).

What are strategists saying?

"Today's Fed announcement held more of the same. They are proceeding along a gradual and well telegraphed pace of rate increases with all signs continuing to point to a December rate hike," said Alexandra Coupe, an associate director at PAAMCO.

"The overall tone of the Fed has been slow, steady, and supportive of economic growth. We saw more of that today. Although the economy is continuing to expand with third-quarter GDP hitting the 3% growth marker and unemployment falling to a 16-year low, inflation has been stubbornly low. This stubbornly low inflation gives the Fed cover to continue its easy policy and that remains a positive backdrop for equity prices," she said.

"The market is going up because there is no reason for it not to go up: earnings are good, the global economic growth picture is good and there are expectations of a tax cut," said Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading.

"The only thing that worries me is the fact that global growth is not reflected in bond yields, but that may also be due to low or negative rates elsewhere in sovereign bonds," Saluzzi said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Apple Inc.(AAPL) shares slid 1.8% after hitting records for two straight days. The iPhone maker is slated to release its quarterly results Thursday.

In another busy day on the earnings calendar, Estée Lauder Cos (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/estee-lauders-stock-rallies-after-revenue-beat-upbeat-outlook-2017-11-01).(EL) climbed 8.5% while Allergan PLC (AGN) rallied 5.5% after it reported profit and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

New York Times Co.(NYT) reported earnings above expectations thanks to increase in digital subscriptions, but shares sank 5.8%.

Shares of United States Steel Corp.(X) jumped 6.5% after the steelmaker's quarterly results and outlook out late Tuesday topped Wall Street estimates (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-steel-shares-rally-on-earnings-beat-outlook-2017-10-31).

Electronic Arts Inc.(EA) dropped 5.3% after the videogame maker reported a second-quarter loss (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electronic-arts-shares-drop-in-the-extended-session-after-second-quarter-results-2017-10-31) after Tuesday's closing bell.

Envision Healthcare Corp.(EVHC) tumbled 33% after hospital company late Tuesday revealed weaker than expected earnings and said it would review strategic alternatives (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/envision-healthcare-plummets-after-earnings-miss-may-consider-sale-2017-10-31) that could include a sale.

After the market closes, Facebook Inc.(FB), Tesla Inc.(TSLA) and Kraft Heinz Co.(KHC) are on the docket. Qualcomm Inc.(QCOM), MetLife Inc.(MET) and Allstate Corp.(ALL) are also expected to release earnings after hours.

What economic data are in focus?

Private-sector employment bounced back in October as employers added 235,000 jobs (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adp-says-235000-jobs-added-in-october-2017-11-01), ADP reported Wednesday.

The Markit manufacturing PMI for the same month came in at 54.6. The ISM manufacturing index fell to 58.7% in October, slightly below forecasts, but still indicated robust growth.

What are other markets doing?

Oil prices were lower after rallying (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-oil-jumps-to-2-year-high-on-signs-opec-deal-is-working-2017-11-01) on optimism that the OPEC deal to cut production is working while gold settled higher (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-on-track-to-rise-the-most-in-three-weeks-as-metals-rally-2017-11-01).

The dollar traded slightly higher (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-edges-up-as-fed-decision-comes-on-deck-2017-11-01) against other major currencies, with the ICE Dollar Index up 0.2%.

Stocks in Asia closed firmly higher (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nikkei-kospi-jump-more-than-1-to-lead-asia-pacific-stock-gains-2017-10-31), and European markets (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-leap-to-2-year-high-as-commodity-shares-march-up-2017-11-01) mirrored the same mood.

--Sara Sjolin contributed to this article.

