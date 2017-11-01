Lawmakers Warn Social Media Regulation May Be Coming -- Technology Roundup

Technology shares slipped amid rumblings about more regulation.

Lawmakers on Wednesday warned at a hearing featuring executives from three technology giants that they are considering stricter regulations on social-media platforms, expressing deep concern about the tech companies' failures at preventing foreign actors from using such platforms to amplify political tensions during the 2016 election and beyond. Officials from Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Twitter Inc. appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of grilling from members of Congress, answering pointed and sometimes hostile questions about the role that Russia played on social media both before and after last year's presidential campaign.

Uber's effort to close a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank is on the rocks as co-founder Travis Kalanick tussles with fellow board members over the limits of his power at the ride-hailing company, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Sony has revived Aibo, its robot dog, after the famous product line was curbed more than 10 years ago. The company's version of man's best friend will cost about $1,700.

-By Amy Pessetto, amy.pessett@wsj.com

