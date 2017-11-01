Health Care Shares Flat as Regulation Remains Focus -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares were nearly flat as regulation remains in focus.

Republicans may seek to repeal the Affordable Care Act requirement that most Americans must have insurance coverage or pay a fine as part of their tax-overhaul package, part of a final push to undo or delay parts of the health law by the end of the year. President Donald Trump, in posts on his Twitter account Wednesday, threw his support behind the proposal.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet fell after the medical-device maker reported lower-than-expected 3Q earnings and cut its full-year forecast, stemming from various manufacturing and supply challenges.

