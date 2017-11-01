GM, Fiat Chrysler Report Sales Declines in the U.S., While Ford Posts Increase

Domestic auto makers on Wednesday posted mixed results for October sales amid a tough year-over-year comparison and weak demand for sedans.

Continue Reading Below

General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported declines, while Ford Motor Co. posted strong gains.

GM said sales fell 2% in October to 252,813 units due to a decline in sales of passenger cars, reflecting a preference for trucks and SUVs. Fiat Chrysler reported a 13% decrease in sales to 153,373 units in October, a decline driven by a modest decline in retail sales and a reduction in sales to fleet buyers, such as rental-car companies.

Ford's U.S. sales increased 6.4% last month, with 199,698 vehicles sold. The company said F-Series truck sales carried the performance.

Analysts expect overall auto-industry sales to have fallen 3.7% in October compared with the prior year, according to J.D. Power. There was one less selling day last month compared with October 2016.

On an adjusted basis, sales are expected to increase slightly. Sales incentives and replacement demand sparked by recent hurricanes are helping drive demand, analysts said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Adrienne Roberts at Adrienne.Roberts@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2017 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)