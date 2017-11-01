Energy Shares Climb Even as Oil Futures Slip -- Energy Roundup

Energy shares were higher even as oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses after storage data showed crude inventories fell by less than some traders expected last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 27. The decline exceeded expectations of traders and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast on average that stockpiles would drop by 1.2 million barrels. However, the number fell short of the estimate from the American Petroleum Institute, which logged a 5.1 million-barrel drawdown in crude supplies.

November 01, 2017