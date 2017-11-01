China's PBOC Injected CNY498 Billion of Liquidity via Medium-Term Lending Facility in October

China's central bank said Wednesday it pumped 498 billion yuan ($75.05 billion) of liquidity into the country's banking system in October through a medium-term lending facility.

The People's Bank of China said the MLF carries an interest rate of 3.2% and a maturity of one year, both unchanged from previous operations. The outstanding MLF stood at 4.41 trillion yuan ($664.59 billion) at the end of October.

The central bank also extended 38.4 billion yuan in loans via pledged supplemental lending to China's three policy banks last month. The outstanding PSL was 2.58 trillion yuan at the end of October.

The PBOC also injected 24.95 billion yuan via the standing lending facility last month; the outstanding amount was 22.32 billion yuan.

November 01, 2017 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)