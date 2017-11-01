Australian Home-Building Approvals Rose in September

SYDNEY – The number of Australian home-building permits rose by 1.5% in September from August.
Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments gained by 0.2% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
Australia's housing market continues to be supported by strong population growth and record-low interest rates. Still, after years of robust construction activity, the sector has passed its peak in activity.
Permits to build houses rose by 0.6% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments and other dwellings rose by 2.6%.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 01, 2017 20:47 ET (00:47 GMT)