Australian Home-Building Approvals Rose in September

The number of Australian home-building permits rose by 1.5% in September from August.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments gained by 0.2% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Australia's housing market continues to be supported by strong population growth and record-low interest rates. Still, after years of robust construction activity, the sector has passed its peak in activity.

Permits to build houses rose by 0.6% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments and other dwellings rose by 2.6%.

November 01, 2017 20:47 ET (00:47 GMT)