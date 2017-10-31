Total and Edison Sign Lease for Exploration off Greece -Reuters

A consortium that led by Total signed an oil-and-gas exploration lease for a block in the Ionian Sea on Tuesday with the Greek government, Reuters reports.

--France's Total will have a 50% stake in the block, while Italy's Edison and Greece's Hellenic Petroleum will each hold 25%, it said.

--Greece's parliament must ratify the agreement before exploration can begin, according to Reuters.

October 31, 2017