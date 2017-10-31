On Our Radar

Thai SET Ends Higher for 6th Straight Session -- Market Talk

1014 GMT - Thai shares ended higher for the 6th straight session. The benchmark SET index, which is hovering around its fresh 24-year high levels, closed up 0.2% at 1721.37, recording a 2.9% gain in October. Some banking stocks led the gains in the latest session with Bangkok Bank up 2.1% while TISCO Financial rose 0.9%. Among telecom names, True Corp closed up 0.8% while Advanced Info ended up 0.3%. (saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com; @journosaurabh)

October 31, 2017 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)