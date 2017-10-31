Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Successful Placement Of New Bonds

TIDMNHY

Reference is made to the announcement on October 18, 2017. Norsk Hydro

ASA has successfully issued senior unsecured bond issues in total of NOK

3.0 billion and SEK 3.0 billion. The transaction is split on five

tranches:

- 2Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 0.125% p.a. (0.18%

reoffer yield)

- 3Y SEK 1 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Stibor + 0.75%

p.a. (reoffer spread 3m Stibor + 0.52% p.a.)

- 5Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 1.00% p.a. (1.115%

reoffer yield)

- 5Y NOK 2 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.75%

p.a. (reoffer spread 3m Nibor + 0.75% p.a.)

- 7Y NOK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.5% p.a. (2.548%

reoffer yield)

"We are very pleased with the process and to have completed such a

successful placement of bonds. Interest from investors has been strong

and we believe we have accomplished highly competitive terms", says CFO

Eivind Kallevik.

As previously announced the purpose of the bond issues are general

corporate purposes and refinancing of debt raised in connection with the

acquisition of Sapa AS.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo

Børs.

DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Nordea have acted as

Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Corporate Finance

Contact Peik Norenberg

Cellular +47 91761556

E-mail Peik.Norenberg@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

