Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +190K (10) +135K

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct 54.5 (3) 54.5*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 59.0 (24) 60.8

1000 Construction Spending Sep -0.1% (20) +0.5%

N/A Auto Sales Oct 17.5M (20) 18.57M

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 28 235K (18) 233K

0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 3Q +2.8% (21) +1.5%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +0.6% (21) +0.2%**

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +315K (24) -33K

0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (24) 4.2%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Oct +0.2% (19) +0.45%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (21) $42.4B

0945 Markit Services PMI Oct 55.9 (3) 55.9*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.0 (22) 59.8

1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (20) +1.2%

*Oct. Flash Reading

**2Q Revised Reading

***All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

October 31, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)