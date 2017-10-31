U.S. Employment Costs Picked Up in Third Quarter

The wages of American workers grew healthily in the third quarter, a sign low unemployment is stirring inflation pressures.

Eurozone Economy Slows Slightly as Inflation Target Remains Elusive

The eurozone economy slowed slightly in the three months through September, while the annual rate of inflation fell, a combination that will likely reinforce the European Central Bank's caution as it starts to scale down its stimulus measures.

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Crushing the S&P 500 in October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average raced past its rival indexes in October, as a pickup in economic growth around the world boosted shares of blue-chip firms that sell everything from bulldozers to airplanes.

Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Flurry of Data

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe were on track to end October on an upbeat note, while Japanese shares rounded out their best month in two years after the Bank of Japan stuck to its aggressive stimulus program.

Beating Rival Banks in Tough Times Bodes Well for BNP

BNP Paribas's third-quarter numbers gave investors the heebie-jeebies, but compare the French bank to its peers and there is little reason for fright.

Oil Hovers Near Multi-Month Highs

Oil prices held near multi-month highs on expectations that output cuts by major producers would be extended.

Markets Brace for First U.K. Rate Rise in a Decade

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates Thursday and what it says about the future policy path could move markets sharply.

BOJ's Kuroda: It Isn't Necessary to Raise Rates for Now

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda suggested that the bank will stick with its current easing framework.

China's Dandong Port Group Defaults on $150 Million in Bonds

Dandong Port, a debt-laden port management company in northeast China, defaulted on $150 million in bonds, as highly leveraged businesses get squeezed by Beijing's campaign to weed out risks in the financial system.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

