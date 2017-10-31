Eurozone Economy Slows Slightly as Inflation Target Remains Elusive

The eurozone economy slowed slightly in the three months through September, while the annual rate of inflation fell, a combination that will likely reinforce the European Central Bank's caution as it starts to scale down its stimulus measures.

BOJ's Kuroda: It Isn't Necessary to Raise Rates for Now

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda suggested that the bank will stick with its current easing framework.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

China Economy Shows Signs of Flagging in October

An official gauge of China's factory activity edged down in October, indicating softening business activity after hitting a more-than-five-year high in September.

Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Flurry of Data

World stocks were little moved with investors largely holding positions in wait for fresh signals on the economy and corporate earnings and a pending leadership announcement at the Federal Reserve.

Oil Hovers Near Multi-Month Highs

Oil prices held near multi-month highs on expectations that output cuts by major producers would be extended.

Why Asia's Largest Oil Company Won't Reward Investors

PetroChina, which reported sharply higher third-quarter earnings Monday, has a lot of attractive features-state financial backing, enormous reserves, and a near-monopoly in the world's most-important natural gas growth market. But policy and market forces are shifting against it.

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Crushing the S&P 500 in October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average raced past its rival indexes in October, as a pickup in economic growth around the world boosted shares of blue-chip firms that sell everything from bulldozers to airplanes.

Swiss Central Bank Hits Jackpot With Quarterly Profit of $33 Billion

Switzerland's central bank bet it all, lost big and is now making record profits on a wager that buying hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign stocks and bonds would weaken the Swiss franc.

Japan Industrial Output, Household Spending Fall in September

Japanese industrial production fell in September, continuing its patchy performance this year, while household spending also slipped unexpectedly, government data showed Tuesday.

