Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Continue Reading Below

Mastercard Inc. reported its highest revenue jump of the year due to a mix of increased consumer spending, market-share gains abroad and the shift from cash to cards. But the company also reported higher expenses and raised its expense guidance for 2017.

Carlyle Posts Profit, Helped by Strong Fee Growth

Carlyle Group posted a third-quarter profit as the private-equity firm benefited from strong growth in fees it collects based on the performance of its funds.

In Mainstream Move, Bitcoin Poised to Join Oil, Gold in Futures Trading

CME will launch a futures contract based on bitcoin, a big step toward moving the digital currency into the financial mainstream.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin Futures May Be Coming But Trading Hurdles Remain

Traders wary of the nascent cryptocurrency market got some welcome news Tuesday: CME Group announced plans to launch bitcoin futures.

ADP to File SEC Complaint Against Ackman

Automatic Data Processing, locked in a proxy battle with William Ackman, says it will file a complaint with the SEC over what it calls "false and misleading" claims the activist investor made this week.

Swiss Central Bank Hits Jackpot With Quarterly Profit of $33 Billion

Switzerland's central bank bet it all, lost big and is now making record profits on a wager that buying hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign stocks and bonds would weaken the Swiss franc.

Markets Brace for First U.K. Rate Rise in a Decade

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates Thursday and what it says about the future policy path could move markets sharply.

Bank of Japan Stands Ground on Easy Money

Japan's central bank leaves policy unchanged Tuesday, sticking to its aggressive measures to spur inflation as other central banks around the world continue to pull away from easing.

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Crushing the S&P 500 in October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average raced past its rival indexes in October, as a pickup in economic growth around the world boosted shares of blue-chip firms that sell everything from bulldozers to airplanes.

Morgan Stanley to Exit Accord on Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley said it would abandon a set of recruiting rules that brokerage firms agreed to more than a decade ago, the latest sign of change as Wall Street firms pull back on expensive hiring practices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)