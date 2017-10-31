Mnuchin Presses Allies to Tighten Iran Sanctions

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration wants to work with Washington's allies to ramp up sanctions on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, but he stopped short of calling for special action against firms conducting business with Iran's military corps.

LyondellBasell Makes Takeover Approach to Braskem

LyondellBasell Industries has made a takeover approach to Braskem, eyeing a deal that could value the Brazilian petrochemical company at well over $10 billion.

FBI Is Probing Puerto Rico Power Contract

The FBI is investigating a $300 million contract Puerto Rico's power authority awarded to a tiny Montana energy firm to repair the grid devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Prices Close at Eight-Month High

U.S. oil prices closed at the highest level in eight months, as optimism over the rebalancing of the global oil market continued to boost prices.

Vistra Energy, Dynegy to Merge

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two large independent power producers, will merge in an all-stock deal, the companies said Monday.

Longtime Ally of Offshore Drillers Oversees Safety Agency

As offshore drillers look to undo Obama-era safety rules, the head of the federal agency responsible for improving safety wants to stress safety but also to "drive performance" in the industry.

LME Revs Up for Electric Cars With New Contracts for Battery Metals

The London Metal Exchange is planning to launch futures contracts for battery metals as early as the start of 2019, the latest example of how the commodities market is hoping to capitalize on the push toward electric vehicles.

GE Board Was Kept in the Dark About CEO's Extra Plane

General Electric executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago.

Puerto Rico Governor Cancels $300 Million Power Contract

Puerto Rico's governor said he would cancel a controversial $300 million construction contract with a little known-Montana energy firm after FEMA said it had "significant concerns."

Saudis Back More Supply Cuts in Support of Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he backs limiting crude-oil output beyond an agreement among big oil producers that currently extends through March 2018.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)