Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung Electronics shook up its senior ranks in a move that would replace all of its co-chief executives and strip its board chairman of any executive role for the first time as it looks to address concerns about a leadership vacuum at the top.

Inside the Decline of Sears, the Amazon of the 20th Century

The latest sign of trouble for the retail icon comes from manufacturers demanding early payment and withholding products. Sears, which was once so big it comprised 1% of GDP, says it has taken steps to remain a viable competitor.

Rockwell Automation Rejects Emerson Electric Takeover Bid

Rockwell Automation spurned a roughly $27.5 billion takeover offer by Emerson Electric that would have combined two big U.S. makers of machines and software used in manufacturing.

Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Mastercard Inc. reported its highest revenue jump of the year due to a mix of increased consumer spending, market-share gains abroad and the shift from cash to cards. But the company also reported higher expenses and raised its expense guidance for 2017.

ADP to File SEC Complaint Against Ackman

Automatic Data Processing, locked in a proxy battle with William Ackman, says it will file a complaint with the SEC over what it calls "false and misleading" claims the activist investor made this week.

Aetna Posts Revenue Decline, Doesn't Comment on CVS Report

Aetna reported increased profit but a decline in revenue for its latest quarter as the insurer highlighted moves to reposition its offerings and set itself up for long-term growth.

Pfizer Expects Wave of New Launches

Pfizer revenue rose in its latest quarter as the drugmaker says it has turned a corner with more product launches expected in the next year combined with fewer drug-exclusivity losses.

Under Armour Vows Changes as Quarterly Sales Fall for First Time

Under Armour reported lower sales and profit and trimmed its full-year outlook as it struggles with slack demand and increasing competition in North America.

Improving Sales Lift Kellogg Shares

Kellogg Co. reported a surprise improvement in sales as growth abroad offset continuing trouble in the U.S. for longstanding brands like Special K cereal.

Apple Limits Lengthy iPhone X Testing for Most Reviewers

Apple departed from its traditional preview strategy for what it bills as its most important new iPhone in years, prioritizing early access to the iPhone X for YouTube personalities and celebrities over most tech columnists.

October 31, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)