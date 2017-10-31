Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung Electronics shook up its senior ranks in a move that would replace all of its co-chief executives and strip its board chairman of any executive role for the first time as it looks to address concerns about a leadership vacuum at the top.

Aetna Raises Profit Outlook

Aetna reported a decline in revenue in its latest quarter as the company continued to see lower health-care premiums from its efforts to reduce Affordable Care Act offerings.

Pfizer Expects Wave of New Launches

Pfizer revenue rose in its latest quarter as the drugmaker says it has turned a corner with more product launches expected in the next year combined with fewer drug-exclusivity losses.

Under Armour Vows Changes as Sales, Profits Continue to Slump

Under Armour reported lower sales and profits and trimmed its full-year outlook as the sportswear company continues to struggle with slack demand and increasing competition in North America.

Airbus, U.S. in Talks About Compliance Violations

Airbus has notified U.S. regulators about reporting failures in defense-related deals and said it would miss delivery targets for the A320neo this year, adding to the European plane maker's woes.

Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

Tech Giants Disclose Russian Activity on Eve of Congressional Appearance

Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone, according to people familiar with the matter, prepared copies of their testimonies and a company statement.

China's Dandong Port Group Defaults on $150 Million in Bonds

Dandong Port, a debt-laden port management company in northeast China, defaulted on $150 million in bonds, as highly leveraged businesses get squeezed by Beijing's campaign to weed out risks in the financial system.

Clariant Still Open to M&A Despite Failure of Huntsman Deal

The chief executive of Clariant said the Swiss chemical company would continue weighing merger options after the failure of its proposed tie-up with U.S.-based Huntsman amid pressure from activist investors.

BP to Restart Share Buybacks as Third-Quarter Production Rises

BP on said it would restart its share buyback program after posting healthy third-quarter earnings, the latest signal that the oil industry has found its footing amid a modest crude-price recovery.

October 31, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)