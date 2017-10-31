Clariant Still Open to M&A Despite Failure of Huntsman Deal

Continue Reading Below

The chief executive of Clariant said the Swiss chemical company would continue weighing merger options after the failure of its proposed tie-up with U.S.-based Huntsman amid pressure from activist investors.

Airbus, U.S. in Talks About Compliance Violations

Airbus has notified U.S. regulators about reporting failures in defense-related deals and said it would miss delivery targets for the A320neo this year, adding to the European plane maker's woes.

BP to Restart Share Buybacks as Third-Quarter Production Rises

BP reported a healthy set of third-quarter profits and plans to restart its share-buyback program, signaling the company is increasingly comfortable with low oil prices as it ramps up its growth ambitions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Burberry's Creative Head Christopher Bailey to Leave Fashion House

Burberry creative head and former Chief Executive Christopher Bailey is leaving the British fashion house, after a tumultuous few years that forced him to relinquish the CEO role last year.

Carlyle Posts Profit, Helped by Strong Fee Growth

Carlyle Group posted a third-quarter profit as the private-equity firm benefited from strong growth in fees it collects based on the performance of its funds.

Tesla Faces Labor Discord as It Ramps Up Model 3 Production

As Tesla cranks up production on the Model 3 sedan, it is having to wrestle with mounting signs of labor unrest-rooted in the Model X's introduction-that could disturb the Silicon Valley company's effort to build its first electric car for the masses.

Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple, locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm, is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

SoftBank to Drop Effort to Merge Sprint, T-Mobile

SoftBank, concerned about giving up control of Sprint, is abandoning its efforts to merge the U.S. wireless carrier with T-Mobile US, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Ought to Back a Sprint and T-Mobile Marriage

Sprint is once again running away before exchanging vows with T-Mobile.Instead of going back and forth on the terms, SoftBank should just take the plunge.

Samsung Electronics Shakes Up Leadership Lineup

Samsung said it would replace its division heads and separate the role of CEO and board chairman for the first time.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)