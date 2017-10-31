Mastercard's Momentum Continues as CEO Focuses on Security

Mastercard Inc. reported its highest revenue jump of the year as shares in the card company continue to soar.

Mastercard said Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased 18% from a year ago to $3.4 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $3.28 billion.

Mastercard shares edged up 1.5% in premarket trading. Shares in both Mastercard and rival Visa Inc. are up more than 40% this year as consumer card-based spending in the U.S. and abroad continues to rise.

The value of transactions processed on Mastercard's network, or gross dollar volume transactions, increased 10% in its third quarter to $1.4 trillion.

As in the previous quarter, more cardholders are using Mastercard cards outside of the country they are issued in. "Cross-border" volume fees associated with those cards increased 15% from last year. Switched transactions, or those occurring on Mastercard's network rather than on domestic networks in foreign markets, rose 17% from a year prior.

Chief Executive Ajay Banga said as the company's momentum continues to grow, it has been spending money to ensure customer data is protected.

"Our investments in technologies like biometrics, tokens, encryption and artificial intelligence are redefining the way both consumers and transactions are protected," he said in prepared remarks.

The comments come as credit-reporting firm Equifax Inc. is under fire for its handling of a massive data breach publicly disclosed in September involving the personal information of 145.5 million Americans.

Mastercard's profit topped analysts' estimates, as it has for the past several quarters. It increased 21% in the third quarter to $1.43 billion, or $1.34 a share, compared with $1.18 billion, or $1.08 a share, a year ago. Analysts had expected Mastercard to earn $1.23 a share.

Operating expenses rose 20% from a year ago. Less than half of the increase stemmed from acquisitions, the company said, with the remainder coming from continued investments in initiatives.

Like Visa, Mastercard has been focused on expanding into China's domestic market now that the U.S. and Chinese governments reached an agreement that is supposed to increase access to the Chinese economy for electronic-payments providers. Mr. Banga, who last quarter said the company was finalizing an application to enter the market, is likely to provide an update on those efforts on a call with analysts Tuesday morning.

October 31, 2017 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)