Engie to Sell Stake in U.K. Power Plants for EUR232 Million

By Marc Navarro Gonzalez Features Dow Jones Newswires

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said on Tuesday that it is selling its stake in three power plants in the U.K. to Energy Capital Partners for a total enterprise value of EUR232 million ($270 million).

Engie said the sale concerns the gas-fired power plants of Saltend and Deeside as well as the Indian Queens oil-fired peaking plant. These assets were 75% owned by the French energy company and 25% by Japan's Mitsui & Co. Both companies are selling their stake to U.S.-based private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

The transfer of the three plants will be effective as of today, Engie said.

October 31, 2017 13:45 ET (17:45 GMT)