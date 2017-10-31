Energy Up as Oil Holds Near Four-Month High -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose Tuesday as oil futures hovered around a four-month high on speculation of an extension of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' production quota deal. OPEC will meet in Vienna at the end of November, a meeting that is expected to produce an extension deal. A consortium led by French oil major Total signed an oil-and-gas exploration lease for a block in the Ionian Sea off Greece, according to a Reuters report.
October 31, 2017 16:04 ET (20:04 GMT)