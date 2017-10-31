On Our Radar

BP Replacement Cost Profit Down, Expects 4Q Production Increase

By Carlo Martuscelli Features Dow Jones Newswires

BP PLC (BP.LN) reported on Tuesday that replacement cost profit was down 9.2% in the third quarter, and said that it expects production to increase in the next quarter.

The British oil company said that replacement cost profit, which is a company-specific figure seen as a benchmark by analysts, was $1.38 billion for the third quarter, compared with $1.66 billion reported in the year-earlier period.

Underlying replacement cost profit was $1.87 billion. This was above the consensus forecast of $1.58 billion provided by BP, which was the average of 23 broker estimates.

Total revenue was $60.8 billion, up from $48.04 billion in the year-before period.

Average daily production stood at 2.46 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day. The energy giant reported that underlying production in the quarter increased by 10.9% due to the ramp-up of major projects.

The company announced that it was initiating a buyback program to offset dilution of scrip dividend payments, but did not specify the extent of the initiative.

BP reported that debt stood at $39.8 billion as of Sept. 30, up from $32.4 billion a year ago.

The company added that it expects around $4.5 billion from disposal proceeds in 2017--including $1.4 billion from SECCO and $700 million from BP Midstream Partners LP's common units in the fourth quarter.

BP declared a dividend of 10 cents, unchanged from 2016.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

