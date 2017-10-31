BNP Paribas 3Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) said Tuesday that third-quarter net profit grew, citing capital gain on the sale of a 4% stake in its Indian joint venture SBI Life.

The Paris-based lender's net profit rose 8% to 2.04 billion euros ($2.37 billion) compared with the same period last year.

Revenue was EUR10.39 billion, down from EUR10.59 billion in the year-earlier period.

Analysts expected the bank, France's largest listed bank by assets, to post net profit of EUR2.01 billion, according to a poll by data provider FactSet.

October 31, 2017