B&G Foods Benefits From Deals

B&G Foods Inc. said Tuesday recent acquisitions have helped boost the company's latest quarterly results.

Continue Reading Below

The food seller said sales of its Green Giant frozen products increased in the double-digits for the second consecutive quarter, in what the company calls a "very encouraging result in the current environment."

In late 2015, B&G bought General Mills Inc.'s struggling frozen- and canned-vegetable businesses, Green Giant and Le Sueur, for $765 million.

B&G has invested in the Green Giant brand and said it has seen "very strong retailer acceptance" of new products. In January, the company will roll out a new line of spiralized vegetable products, which can serve as pasta replacements.

Two other deals, for a spice business and Victoria Fine Foods, have also performed ahead of the company's original projections.

Shares, which jumped as much as 8.5% after hours, were flat in recent trading as the company also increased its revenue guidance for the year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

B&G reported a profit of $32.7 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a profit of $32.4 million, or 50 cents a share, in the same quarter a year before. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share fell 1 cent to 55 cents.

Revenue increased 28% to $408.4 million while revenue not counting deals increased 3.2%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents and $390.9 million in revenue.

The company now expects revenue for the year of $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion, compared with $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion previously.

Write to Austen Hufford at Austen.Hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2017 17:29 ET (21:29 GMT)