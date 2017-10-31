AstraZeneca's Calquence Granted FDA Accelerated Approval

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for cancer drug Calquence.

The approval marks AstraZeneca's entry into the treatment of blood cancers, it said.

Calquence is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mantle-cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.

