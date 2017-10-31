Aetna Raises Profit Outlook

Aetna Inc. reported a decline in revenue in its latest quarter as the company continued to see lower health-care premiums from its efforts to reduce Affordable Care Act offerings.

But despite the decline, Aetna on Tuesday again raised its profit forecast for 2017, predicting adjusted earnings per share of $9.75. The company previously estimated per-share earnings between $9.45 and $9.55.

Aetna reported its third-quarter earnings just days after The Wall Street Journal reported that rival CVS Health Corp. was in discussions to purchase the company for over $66 billion. The deal, if approved by regulators, would help CVS bring in pharmacy members, grow its customer base for its drugstores and move into the health-care space.

Total adjusted revenue at Aetna fell 5% to $14.95 billion as fewer people were on the company's Affordable Care Act plans and from the temporary suspension of the health insurer fee. Analysts were expecting revenue of $15.13 billion. The company had predicted individual ACA plans would lose over $200 million in 2017.

Aetna reported net income of $838 million for the quarter, up 39% from a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income rose 11% to $814 million. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.45, beating analysts' estimates of $2.09 a share. In the prior-year quarter, Aetna earned $2.07 on an adjusted per-share basis.

Shares rose 1.6% to $174 in premarket trading.

Rival insurer Anthem Inc. has also left the exchanges or pared back offerings.

Aetna's medical membership as of Sept. 30 was 22.2 million, up from 22.1 million as of June 30, as a rise in membership on international commercial products was tempered by declines in ACA products and Medicaid. The company's commercial medical-benefit ratio fell to 81.4% from 83.8%. The same metric for government health care rose slightly to 82.4% from 80.1%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

October 31, 2017 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)