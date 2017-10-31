On Our Radar

Aetna considering launching short-term insurance plans: CEO

Health Care Reuters

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, a sign for Aetna Inc., sits atop a building at the company headquarters in in Hartford, Conn. Aetna reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Aetna Inc. (AET) Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said during a conference call on Tuesday that the company is considering re-launching a pre-Affordable Care Act product is had for transition insurance of less than one year.

Bertolini said Aetna began looking at "reenergizing" its program for short-term insurance after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to try to introduce such plans. Bertolini said the insurer is not looking at plans with minimal health insurance benefits.

