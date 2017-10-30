What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 30, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

House Republicans are set to launch a giant tax bill Wednesday, but the outlook remains uncertain amid pushback from groups that could have been allies.

The first defendants in Mueller's probe of Russia's campaign meddling could be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to 38%, its lowest level since he took office, according to a new poll.

Trump this week is likely to name Fed governor Powell as his nominee to head the central bank.

Catalans held a mass rally in Barcelona in a show of unity with the rest of Spain, rejecting a separatist declaration of independence.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurdish region's leader quit following a vote on independence from Iraq that angered Baghdad.

The Navy is investigating the June death of an Army Green Beret in Mali, with two Navy SEALs suspected of strangling him.

Puerto Rico's governor said he would cancel a power-grid contract after FEMA voiced concerns.

Mattis said he didn't see a scenario in which the U.S. would accept North Korea as a nuclear power.

Trump said he would release all remaining files related to the assassination of President Kennedy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)