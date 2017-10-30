What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 30, 2017).

A surge in markets world-wide, reflecting optimism about the economy, has fueled an eagerness by investors to buy assets whenever prices dip.

Equifax is being probed by state officials into why the credit-reporting firm didn't tell the public about its data breach sooner.

GE executives didn't tell the board until this month about the practice of flying a spare jet for the CEO.

Strayer Education is nearing a deal to merge with Capella Education to create a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion.

Amazon could find that selling prescription drugs online presents a challenge as the e-retailer considers entering the business.

Akzo and Axalta are considering a possible merger of equals that would create a coatings and paint giant.

Constellation agreed to take a stake in a Canadian marijuana firm and develop cannabis-infused drinks.

Nasdaq accused a little-known New Jersey firm of stealing an ETF franchise worth over $1 billion.

"Jigsaw" topped the weekend box office, while Clooney's "Suburbicon" notched one of the weakest debuts in recent years.

