USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Oct 30

Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Oct 29, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

10/29 10/22 2016 Avg

Ark 89 82 91 82

Ill 86 77 87 86

Ind 80 69 81 80

Iowa 83 61 87 91

Ks 73 56 72 73

Ky 55 45 72 61

La 100 98 99 97

Mich 78 74 64 73

Minn 95 83 97 97

Miss 94 88 94 93

Mo 63 45 71 64

Nebr 89 67 89 93

NC 41 34 36 25

ND 96 89 97 94

Ohio 85 76 87 81

SD 96 81 94 95

Tenn 63 49 84 64

Wis 80 64 84 83

18-state

avg 83 70 85 84

Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)