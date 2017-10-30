USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Oct 30

For the week ended Oct 29, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
10/29 10/22 2016 Avg
Ark 89 82 91 82
Ill 86 77 87 86
Ind 80 69 81 80
Iowa 83 61 87 91
Ks 73 56 72 73
Ky 55 45 72 61
La 100 98 99 97
Mich 78 74 64 73
Minn 95 83 97 97
Miss 94 88 94 93
Mo 63 45 71 64
Nebr 89 67 89 93
NC 41 34 36 25
ND 96 89 97 94
Ohio 85 76 87 81
SD 96 81 94 95
Tenn 63 49 84 64
Wis 80 64 84 83
18-state
avg 83 70 85 84
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 30, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)