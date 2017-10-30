USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 30

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Oct 30, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled

prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,

Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and

Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hull market

mostly non-existent as trade avenues were lost due to other obtainable

substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay to dispose of rice hulls.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 30th, Nov 17 closed .10 lower at

11.45; Jan 18 closed .08 lower at 11.765; Mar 18 closed .08 lower at 12.035.

US dollar index on Monday settled at 94.45.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 23.50-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.50 26.00 NA -----

Medium white 25.00 ----- 24.50 30.00-36.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-36.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.50 28.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 15.00-19.00

Brewers 15.00 12.00-12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 95.00-105.00 100.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-140.00

Rice millfeed 35.00-42.00 35.00-40.00 40.00 -----

Rice hulls 4.00-6.00 5.00 5.00 0.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

