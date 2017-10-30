SATS, AirAsia Form Partnership for Airport Ground Handling Services

SATS Ltd. (S58.SG) and Malaysian discount carrier AirAsia Bhd (5099.KU) Monday announced a partnership under which the two companies will jointly offer airport ground handling services in Southeast Asia.

Continue Reading Below

The two firms will own stakes in two separate companies that will grow ground handling businesses in Singapore and Malaysia and also explore expansion into other markets, AirAsia and SATS said in a joint statement.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)