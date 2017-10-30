Stocks Seek Direction Ahead of BOJ, Fed Meetings

Asian stock markets were lacking direction early Tuesday, with Japan's benchmark index underperforming as investors were cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy announcement and a stronger yen.

China Factory Activity Slows in October

An official gauge of China's factory activity edged down in October, indicating softening business activity after hitting a more-than-five-year high in September.

Inflation Remains Below Fed's Target as Officials Meet to Set Policy

Federal Reserve officials begin their two-day policy meeting Tuesday amid fresh signs that inflation remains lower than they would like, despite strong economic growth.

Japan Industrial Output, Household Spending Fall in September

Japanese industrial production fell in September, continuing its patchy performance this year, while household spending also slipped unexpectedly, government data showed Tuesday.

Mnuchin Presses Allies to Tighten Iran Sanctions

The Trump administration wants to work with Washington's allies to ramp up sanctions on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, but he stopped short of calling for special action against firms conducting business with Iran's military corps.

Day Trader Profited from Hacked Brokerage Accounts, SEC Says

A day trader based near Philadelphia earned more than $700,000 by trading against investors whose brokerage accounts had been hacked, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

After Stingy Second Quarter, Investors Reward Companies for Earnings

Shares of companies that topped analyst earnings expectations are faring better than they did last quarter, a sign the economic and policy backdrop for stocks looks brighter than only a few weeks ago.

Betting on the Next Fed Chair Often Goes Wrong

President Trump's hiring process for the Federal Reserve chair is due to end this week, and history suggests that it is tough to make money from betting on a new chairman's actions, even if you knew who it was going to be.

Health Premiums to Rise, Trump Administration Says

Dozens of insurers are leaving the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange, and consumers who don't get premium help will see some rates jump by more than 30% next year, according to a Trump administration report.

The Savings Rate Is Too Low

Heard on the Street: Americans' low rate of personal saving is remarkable and a return to a higher level could be unpleasant for investors.

