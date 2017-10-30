Struggling HSH Nordbank Gets Bids From Three U.S. Private-Equity Funds

Three U.S. private-equity firms have submitted bids to take over HSH Nordbank, a German lender forced to find a buyer after suffering massive losses on shipping debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump Likely to Name Jerome Powell Next Fed Chairman

President Donald Trump is likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairman of the U.S. central bank.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

HSBC Finally Finds a Taste of Growth in China

HSBC has been promising growth in China and now it seems to have found some with a chunky slug of extra lending in the southern Chinese province near its Hong Kong stronghold.

Party's Over? Chinese Markets Battered After Bout of Artificial Calm

Chinese markets suffered a broad selloff, losing some of the shine they maintained during Beijing stage-managed an artificial calm for last week's major congress of the Communist Party.

Why Are Markets Rising Everywhere? Investors Can't Stop Buying Every Dip

Markets around the globe are surging to records, reflecting growing optimism about the world economy and fueling an increasing eagerness by investors to step in and buy assets whenever prices dip.

LME Revs Up for Electric Cars With New Contracts for Battery Metals

The London Metal Exchange is planning to launch futures contracts for battery metals as early as the start of 2019, the latest example of how the commodities market is hoping to capitalize on the push toward electric vehicles.

GOP Plan for a Speedy Tax Overhaul Faces Uncertain Road

House Republicans are set to toss a giant tax bill into the capital's autumnal winds Wednesday. That could turn into a rousing victory for Republicans, a scaled-back compromise or a collapse.

How a $2,400 Cap on 401(k) Deductions Would Affect Your Savings

Millions of workers of all ages and income levels stand to be impacted if the tax deduction on 401(k) savings is reduced.

States Push Equifax to Explain Why It Took 6 Weeks to Disclose Hack

Attorneys general in at least five states are pushing Equifax to explain why it took six weeks from when it first detected suspicious network activity to when it publicly announced the breach that potentially compromised the personal information of 145.5 million Americans.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)