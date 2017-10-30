Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads That Would Drop Qualcomm Components

Apple Inc., locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm Inc., is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components.

Tech Giants Disclose Russian Activity on Eve of Congressional Appearance

Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone, according to people familiar with the matter, prepared copies of their testimonies and a company statement.

SoftBank to Drop Effort to Merge Sprint, T-Mobile

SoftBank, concerned about giving up control of Sprint, is abandoning its efforts to merge the U.S. wireless carrier with T-Mobile US, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet's Google Responds to EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet Inc.'s Google lashed out against the European Union over its recent record EUR2.42 billion antitrust fine against the company, saying the regulator misstated facts and didn't show sufficient proof that the search giant's conduct hurt rivals, according to a summary of the court appeal the company lodged against the EU.

LyondellBasell Makes Takeover Approach to Braskem

LyondellBasell Industries has made a takeover approach to Braskem, eyeing a deal that could value the Brazilian petrochemical company at well over $10 billion.

FCC Clears CenturyLink-Level 3 Combination

CenturyLink's and Level 3 Communications' proposed merger cleared its last government hurdle when the Federal Communications Commission approved the deal Monday, nearly a year after the two telecommunications companies announced their combination.

Mondelez Reports Sales Increase

Mondelez International Inc. reported a rise in quarterly sales for the first time since June 2012 as demand increased for the company's staple brands in the U.S and Europe.

Morgan Stanley to Exit Accord on Broker Recruiting

Morgan Stanley said it would abandon a set of recruiting rules that brokerage firms agreed to more than a decade ago, the latest sign of change as Wall Street firms pull back on expensive hiring practices.

Netflix to End 'House of Cards' Amid Kevin Spacey Allegations

Netflix said Tuesday it plans to end political drama "House of Cards" after the end of season 6, which is currently in production, following allegations of sexual harassment by the show's star, Kevin Spacey that emerged.

NBC Expects Ad Revenue Increase for Winter Olympics

NBC projects more than $1.1 billion in ad sales from the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in 2018.

