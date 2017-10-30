Akzo Nobel, Axalta Confirm Merger Talks

Continue Reading Below

Akzo Nobel and Axalta Coating Systems confirmed are in talks to join forces in a merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant.

Lennar, CalAtlantic Strike Deal to Create Largest U.S. Home Builder

Lennar will buy CalAtlantic Group in a $5.7 billion deal, that will create the country's largest home builder by revenue, the companies said Monday.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Russian-Backed Facebook Accounts Organized Events on All Sides of Polarizing Issues

Workers behind Russian-linked Facebook accounts helped organize or finance real-life events, often working directly with U.S. activists and playing both sides of the same hot-button issues.

Mark Zuckerberg Pays Another Visit to China

Despite Facebook's social-networking site being blocked there since 2009, the CEO's appearance follows a recent series of actions possibly indicating renewed efforts to re-enter the Chinese market.

Activist Investors Demand Board Seats, Changes at Clariant

The activist U.S. investors who helped scuttle a proposed merger between Clariant and Huntsman said Monday they will seek three seats on Clariant's board and press for more changes including the sale of Clariant's plastics and coatings business.

Amazon's Push Into Pharmacy Business Has Promise and Pitfalls

Filling drug prescriptions online may be a big, inviting target for Amazon. But industry experts say it would pose very different challenges than selling books, toys and videogames.

Staples Moves Closer to Exiting China; Seeks Bids For Its 13-year-old Business

Staples is moving forward with plans to sell its operations in China, as it looks to focus on its business closer to home.

GE Board Was Kept in the Dark About CEO's Extra Plane

General Electric executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago.

Hennessy Struggles to Make the Most of Cognac Boom

Global demand for cognac is booming, and Hennessy, which controls half of all production of the brown liquor, is scrambling to keep drinkers sated.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)