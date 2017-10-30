Akzo Nobel, Axalta Confirm Talks for Merger of Equals

Akzo Nobel and Axalta Coating Systems confirmed are in talks to join forces in a merger of equals that would create a multibillion-dollar coating and paints giant.

HSBC Swings to Profit as Pivot to Asia Pays Off

HSBC swung to a third-quarter net profit, as revenue in Asia rose from increased customer borrowing and a growing deposit base.

Kobe Steel Withdraws Outlook as It Braces for Scandal Fallout

Kobe Steel withdrew its full-year profit guidance and said it wouldn't pay an interim dividend, as it prepares for a potential blow to earnings from a product-quality scandal.

Strong Switch Console Sales Drive Nintendo Profit Outlook Higher

The Japanese company said strong sales of its Switch game machine would drive a big jump in profit for this fiscal year, affirming bullish forecasts by investors that have pushed the stock up.

Strayer Education, Capella Education Near Merger Deal

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the matter said, creating a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion.

Big Brewer Makes a Play for Marijuana Beverages

Constellation Brands has agreed to take a 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth, a Canadian marijuana company, and plans to work with the grower to develop and market cannabis-infused beverages.

Foreign Companies in China Get a New Partner: The Communist Party

Newly assertive party members arrange lectures, proudly display hammer-and-sickle insignia at their desks and are praised as exemplary workers. Western executives worry about the creeping influence of these cells.

How an Aircraft Trader Became an Ally of China's HNA

As a startup airline blossomed into a powerful conglomerate now known as HNA Group Co., an aircraft trader aligned himself with the Chinese business and eventually became one of its biggest individual shareholders.

GE Board Was Kept in the Dark About CEO's Extra Plane

General Electric executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago.

Millennials Have Fallen in Love With Gucci, for Now

Classic brands often blame millennials for sales downturns, but the younger generation is giving Gucci a sensational boost. This could assure the luxury goods maker years of growth, or leave it grumbling like everyone else about that fickle group.

