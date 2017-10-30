Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -2

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A
state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 27(th) October 2017
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A
discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:
party to the offer? Booker Group plc
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 23,017,401 0.2810 0 0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 34,715,097 0.4239 22,792,723 0.2783
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 24,996,000 0.3052 9,996,000 0.1221
TOTAL: 82,728,498 1.0101 32,788,723 0.4003
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'
and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned
and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
5p ordinary Purchase 21,000 1.8561
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Nature of dealing Number of
relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit
security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 29,429 1.8579
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 6,844 1.8568
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 18,590 1.8570
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 7,993 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 18,315 1.8544
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 20,516 1.8554
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 13,540 1.8553
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 10,478 1.8552
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 5,277 1.8566
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 10,253 1.8565
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a short position 5,017 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 84,554 1.8557
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 177,362 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 136,500 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 100,310 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 77,200 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 173,061 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 133,188 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 193,437 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 251,348 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 28,940 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 37,603 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 41,719 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 54,206 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 11,742 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 15,256 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 45,509 1.8560
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 35,025 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 39,174 1.8550
5p
ordinary CFD Decreasing a long position 50,901 1.8560
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money
security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/
option varying option unit received
etc. relates per
unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per
security against unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
person making the disclosure and any party to the
offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should
not be included. If there are no such agreements,
arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the person making the
disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO
Date of disclosure: 30(th) October 2017
Contact name: Matthew Irwin
Telephone number: 02071447255
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure
requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,
AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities the disclosure relates:
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Product Exercise
Class of description price
relevant e.g. call Written or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry
security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,580.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 835.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,397.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,227.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,030.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 3,235.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 304.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 484.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 438.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 698.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 378.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 127.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 202.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 411.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Call Option Purchased 654.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 2,968.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 2,968.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 4,312.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 4,312.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 645.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 645.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 930.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 930.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 269.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 269.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 872.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Written 872.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,968.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,968.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,312.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,312.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 645.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 645.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 930.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 930.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 269.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 269.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 872.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
5p
ordinary Put Option Purchased 872.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of
the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open
Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
